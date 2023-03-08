Robert Paul Bennett Sells 34,892 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,767.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00.

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 568,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,101. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

