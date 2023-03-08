Robert Paul Bennett Sells 34,892 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,767.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00.
EngageSmart Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 568,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,101. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
