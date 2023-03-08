Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.21

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 26972814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

