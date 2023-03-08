RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RNG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $129.72.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

