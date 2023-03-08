Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.