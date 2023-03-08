Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

