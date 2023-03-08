Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,506 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $11,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.