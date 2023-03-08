RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Cut by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.13. The company had a trading volume of 209,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,097. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.13.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at $869,066,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

