Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.