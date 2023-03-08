Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 6.4%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 561,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,257,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

