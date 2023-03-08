Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Down 5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 82,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 108,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

