Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Down 5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 82,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 108,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
