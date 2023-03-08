Reviewing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVCI Career Colleges and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25

Chegg has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.98%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $766.90 million 2.71 $266.64 million $1.34 12.28

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Volatility & Risk

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

