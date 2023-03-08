Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Sotherly Hotels was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.1 %

SOHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.