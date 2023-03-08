Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,559.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,559.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -185.86%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

