Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,680,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

