Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.80

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Renishaw Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,191.66 ($50.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,656.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,903.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,749.32. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 3,238 ($38.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($53.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($42.33) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Articles

