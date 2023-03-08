ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 4.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 647,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,002,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.