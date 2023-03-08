ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 4.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 647,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,002,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

