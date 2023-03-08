Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RS opened at $259.10 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

