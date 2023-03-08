ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.08 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2,178.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00386417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00028780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004582 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017616 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.