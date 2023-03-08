Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.40 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,678,563 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

