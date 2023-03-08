Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $307.26 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,288,560,651 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.

Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.

A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:

The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)

Block time (1 minute)

Coin supply (21 Billion)

Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

