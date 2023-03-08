RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $44.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics
In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock worth $384,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.46.
About RAPT Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
