RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $44.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock worth $384,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

