R David Hoover Purchases 10,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,859,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,494. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.