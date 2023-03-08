Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Quanterix Stock Down 5.5 %

QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Quanterix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

