Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.
Quanterix Stock Down 5.5 %
QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
