Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Quanterix Trading Down 0.7 %

QTRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 16,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,318. The firm has a market cap of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Quanterix

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.