Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 128.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 121.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,670 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

