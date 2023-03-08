Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.
Quanterix Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
