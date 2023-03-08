Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Quanterix Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

About Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 128.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 121.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,670 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.