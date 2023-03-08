Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,054 shares of company stock worth $15,661,535 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Down 3.4 %

SQ stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

