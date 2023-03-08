Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 21.4% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

