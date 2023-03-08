Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 6,267 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.