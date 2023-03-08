Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

WK stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

