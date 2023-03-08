Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 112,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 106,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

