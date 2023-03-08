Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $566,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance
Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.
Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,542 shares of company stock worth $1,726,184. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
