Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $477,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

