Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

