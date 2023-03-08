Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 13,607 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

