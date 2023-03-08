Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,931 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

