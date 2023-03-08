Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 23,214 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.97. 599,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

