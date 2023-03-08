Quant (QNT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $20.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for $115.90 or 0.00533472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00422095 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.81 or 0.28530827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant is a cryptocurrency project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency through the creation of the Overledger Network, the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network uses APIs to connect different blockchains and allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their users. Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining proof-of-stake (PoS) with proof-of-activity (PoA), a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW). Its native cryptocurrency, QNT, is an ERC-20 token used as a means of exchange and security token on the platform, enabling holders to participate in governance and pay fees. Developers must hold QNT to create MApps on the Quant network, which are used to power the network and pay for services. The platform was cofounded by Gilbert Verdian, who served in the UK and Australian governments, and Dr Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and advisor to the UN on blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.