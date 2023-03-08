Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $813.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 62,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,264,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

