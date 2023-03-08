Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 4.3 %

NX opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $813.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Read More

