QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

