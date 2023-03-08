Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights.

