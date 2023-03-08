Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.30 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $45,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

