Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 39,377 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

