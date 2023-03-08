Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Trex worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

NYSE:TREX opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

