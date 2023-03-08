Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.38 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1,170.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,436 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

