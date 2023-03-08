Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.45 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.