Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.