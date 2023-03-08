Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 584,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 150.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $301.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.