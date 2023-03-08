Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 584,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 150.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
ANSS opened at $301.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94.
Insider Transactions at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.