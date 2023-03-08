Qtum Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00012822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $295.30 million and $42.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.72 or 0.07049556 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00070098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00051147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,565,605 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

