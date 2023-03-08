Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered by Analyst

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

