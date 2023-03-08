Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.59). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

